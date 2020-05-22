Jaye Jayle Announces New Album Prisyn For August 2020 Release Alongside Mysterious New Video for Single “Guntime”

Home News Roy Lott May 22nd, 2020 - 12:25 AM

Jaye Jayle has announced his new album Prisynwill be released on August 7th via Sargent House. The new record will include ten tracks, including the newly released single “Guntime” with its accompanying video. Real name Evan Patterson, he also directed the video. It showcases Jayle singing the track with a projector displaying silhouettes of different people and objects. Check out the video below. The majority of the album was recorded via the GarageBand app on an iPhone and then saw collaborations with fellow labelmates Chelsea Wolfe and Ben Chisolm.

Patterson recalled “It was wild. He suggested we make a whole record that way. I printed out all these poems, stories, and journal entries I’d made on my phone over the course of the year and went into the studio with my friend Warren (Christopher Gray). We’d find things that rhythmically worked, and that’s how all the lyrics and singing happened. It was all gut instinct, improvisational,”

Fans can preorder the album via the official website. Prisyn serves as the follow-up to 207’s The Time Between Us.

Prisyn, track listing:

1. A Cold Wind

2. Don’t Blame the Rain

3. Synthetic Prison

4. The River Spress

5. Making Friends

7. Blueberries

8. I Need You

9. Last Drive

10. From Louisville