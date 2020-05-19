Deftones, Gojira and Poppy Tour Dates Postponed to 2021

Home News Drew Feinerman May 19th, 2020 - 1:25 PM

Photo: Marv Watson

Sacramento based alt metal band Deftones have officially postponed their 2020 North American summer tour with French heavy metal band Gojira and singer/songwriter Poppy, according to Blabbermouth. The tour was supposed to kick off July 27 at the Theatre of the Clouds in Portland, Oregon, and conclude September 5 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.

The band released a statement on social media announcing the postponement, and apologizing to their fans. “We’re currently rescheduling the dates for 2021, and you’ll be the first to know once they are confirmed. All tickets will be honored or refunded upon our next announcement regarding the tour. . . Thank you for your understanding, and patience. Please stay safe.”

While the postponement of the tour may upset fans, the band is expected to release their upcoming ninth studio album later this year. Additionally, the band has launched a new livestream series on Twitch in order to keep their fans entertained throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Although Gojira has not released a new album since their 2016 work Magma, the band did tease new music on the horizon in September of last year. In addition to the tour with Deftones being postponed, the band was also supposed to play Finland’s Tuska music festival in June of this year before the coronavirus pandemic ceased mass gatherings.

Poppy is coming off of the release of her latest album, I Disagree, which was released in January of this year. She also released a video for her song “Sit/Stay” from the album, and even played the The Fonda in Los Angeles in February of this year prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

