Billy Corgan Says Upcoming The Smashing Pumpkins Double Album Is “First Real Album” Since Reunion

Home News Aaron Grech February 4th, 2020 - 12:09 PM

The Smashing Pumpkins will be releasing a new double album according to their frontman Billy Corgan, who stated this will be “first real album,” by the group since their reunion in 2018. The performer explained his thoughts on their last record, Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun., and this upcoming project in an interview with the Tennessean.

“In many ways, this is the first real album (since the reunion) where we’ve hunkered down and made a classic, ‘Let’s throw it all at the wall and see what happens’ type of Pumpkins record,” Corgan explained. “I’ve been working on it for over a year. It currently is at 21 songs, and we’re going to release it as a double this year.”

Corgan stated that he was working on 21 new songs for the upcoming Smashing Pumpkins album earlier this year, a point which he reiterated with this recent interview. He explained that he did not consider their latest studio album to be a true Smashing Pumpkins record, even at the time of its release two years ago, stating “We didn’t approach it like we’ve approached every other album we’d ever done, which is more like making a movie.” This won’t be the band’s first double album either, their classic effort Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness was spread across two discs.

Last year the performer began work on a new solo project under his birth name William Patrick Corgan, which resulted in the release of the double album titled Cotillion. This project was released last November, and was described by Corgan as a project which was “straight from the heart.”

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried