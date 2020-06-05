Hot Snakes Release “They Put You Up To This” On Bandcamp for One Day Only

Home News Ariel King June 5th, 2020 - 5:48 PM

Hot Snakes have released their song “They Put You Up To This” for one day only. The song originally appeared on a split 7’ with Mudhoney, and is only available on the physical copy as well as the temporary bandcamp link. “They Put You Up To This” was released as part of Bandcamp’s monthly revenue waive during the COVID-19 pandemic, where artists receive all funds from each purchase.

Beginning with soft guitar strums they dive into a pure rock sound, Rick Froberg’s raspy voice grumbling the lyrics. “They Put You Up To This” brings ‘80s rock nostalgia with a modern twist, keeping with the band’s post-hardcore style.

Hot Snakes are currently working on an LP. The first single, “Checkmate,” had been released in November of last year, while the second single, “I Shall Be Free,” was released last February. Hot Snakes have not released a full-length album since 2018’s Jericho Sirens.

Bandcamp announced earlier this week that they will be donating all of their collection fees on Juneteenth (June 19) to the NAACP legal fund in support of the recent Black Lives Matter protests all across the United States. Juneteenth is the celebration of when the last black slaves in the United States were set free on June 19, 1865.

Bandcamp has been doing several fundraisers throughout its establishment, most recently waving its revenue share the first Friday of each month so all funds from each purchase go to the artists to help support them during the pandemic. The next fundraiser event will be on July 3.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat