Ulver Teases New Album Flowers of Evil

Home News Aaron Grech May 26th, 2020 - 3:10 PM

Experimental outfit Ulver have teased a new album titled Flowers of Evil on their official Instagram page, which is accompanied by a link to their mailing list in their bio. This upcoming project will be the group’s 12th studio album overall and follows the release of their live album Drone Activity, which came out last fall.

The band posted an image featuring a woman getting her haircut, with the title caption, and posted several teasers on their Instagram story hinting that this latest release was a new album. The band’s story had screenshots of fans expressing their excitement at a new album announcement, indicating that this new project is likely an album.

The band unveiled the song “Little Boy” last month, which was accompanied by an announcement that the band had plans to release a new studio album. Ulver also ventured into some more dance friendly territories with the release of “Russian Doll” back in February.

Drone Activity consists of four new pieces of live music edited in studio, in a recording process similar to the ones utilized for their 2016 studio album ATGCLVLSSCAP. Their most recent studio album release The Assassination of Julius Caesar and their Sic Transit Gloria Mundi EP both came out in 2017.

“The Assassination of Julius Caesar marks yet another genre-bending addition to the band’s catalog,” mxdwn reviewer Steve Bonitatibus explained. “While it is still somewhat experimental at times, offering delicious bits of sonic intrigue for noise aficionados, the album’s general aesthetic is firmly steeped in ’80s pop.”

Photo Credit: Lexi Houghton