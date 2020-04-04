Tool Postpones Spring 2020 Tour Dates Due To Coronavirus Concerns

Home News Kelly Tucker April 4th, 2020 - 3:26 PM

Tool has postponed their Spring 2020 tour, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The band said they would announce new dates soon, via an announcement from their Facebook page. Recently, an attendee (who was visiting from Northern Italy) went to Tool’s February 28 concert at the Spark Arena, in Auckland, New Zealand. The concertgoer tested positive for the coronavirus and it is unknown if they contracted the virus, prior to attending the concert. Nonetheless, New Zealand health officials are urging all the concertgoers from the general admission area, to keep a closer eye on any potential symptoms.

Tool posted on their Facebook page stating, “Friends, we hope you and your loved ones are doing as well as possible, given the difficult time we all find ourselves in. As the spread of COVID-19 continues, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the remainder of our previously announced Spring 2020 performances. Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled performances, which we hope to be able to announce soon. Stay home, stay healthy and please, wash your hands. – TOOL.”

In late March, Tool frontman, Maynard James Keenan shared a PSA via Instagram, regarding the coronavirus outbreak. “It’s gonna be alright. Strap in, stay home, stay clean, and we’ll get ahead of this ass hat virus.” Tool won a Grammy this year for Best Metal Performance for “7empest,” which was featured on Fear Inoculum. The recent album was the group’s first studio project in over 13 years. “Overall, Fear Inoculum makes it seem as if 13 years did not pass and Tool just picked up right from their last release,” mxdwn reviewer Erin Winans explained. “The prog-metal band continues to defy boundaries and deliver engaging songs that, despite their length, keep people hooked until the last note.”

