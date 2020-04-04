Tool Postpones Spring 2020 Tour Dates Due To Coronavirus Concerns

Tool has postponed their Spring 2020 tour, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The band said they would announce new dates soon, via an announcement from their Facebook page. Recently, an attendee (who was visiting from Northern Italy) went to Tool’s February 28 concert at the Spark Arena, in Auckland, New Zealand. The concertgoer tested positive for the coronavirus and it is unknown if they contracted the virus, prior to attending the concert. Nonetheless, New Zealand health officials are urging all the concertgoers from the general admission area, to keep a closer eye on any potential symptoms.
Tool posted on their Facebook page stating, “Friends, we hope you and your loved ones are doing as well as possible, given the difficult time we all find ourselves in. As the spread of COVID-19 continues, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the remainder of our previously announced Spring 2020 performances. Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled performances, which we hope to be able to announce soon. Stay home, stay healthy and please, wash your hands. – TOOL.”
In late March, Tool frontman, Maynard James Keenan shared a PSA via Instagram, regarding the coronavirus outbreak. “It’s gonna be alright. Strap in, stay home, stay clean, and we’ll get ahead of this ass hat virus.” Tool won a Grammy this year for Best Metal Performance for “7empest,” which was featured on Fear Inoculum. The recent album was the group’s first studio project in over 13 years. “Overall, Fear Inoculum makes it seem as if 13 years did not pass and Tool just picked up right from their last release,” mxdwn reviewer Erin Winans explained. “The prog-metal band continues to defy boundaries and deliver engaging songs that, despite their length, keep people hooked until the last note.”
Tool Postponed 2020 Tour Dates:
04/16 – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena
04/17 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
04/19 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
04/21 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
04/22 – Charlottesville, VA – John Paul Jones Arena
04/24 – Baltimore, MD – Royal Farms Arena
04/25 – Uniondale, NY – Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
04/28 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
04/29 – Quebec City, QC – Videotron Centre
05/01 – Wilkes Barre, PA – Mohegan Sun Arena
05/02 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Centre
05/04 – Toledo, OH – Huntington Center
05/05 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
05/29 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome
05/31 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
06/02 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
06/04 – Winnipeg, MB – Bell MTS Place
06/06 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
06/07 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford Premier Center
06/09 – Madison, WI – Kohl Center
06/10 – Moline, IL – axSlayer Center
06/13 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
06/16 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena
06/17 – Oklahoma City, OK – Chesapeake Energy Arena
06/19 – Colorado Springs, CO – Broadmoor World Arena
06/22 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
06/23 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center