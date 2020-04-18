Brandi Carlile Releases Lyric Video For “Carried Me With You” Featured in Pixar’s Onward

Home News Ariel King April 18th, 2020 - 10:09 PM

Brandi Carlile released an animated lyric video for her song “Carried Me With You,” which is featured in the end credits from Pixar’s Onward. The video includes characters from the film embarking on a magic-filled adventure.

The lyric video shows the film’s main characters traveling around and running into mermaids and unicorns. Carlile sings of being there for those she loves while Pixar’s animation brings each lyric to life through its characters. Dragons run up to the screen and sniff the camera, sneezing in a burst of flames and a centaur police officer allows trolls, gnomes and elves to cross the street.

Carlile’s song encapsulates the feel-good nature of Pixar as she sends the message to care for those a person finds important. As Onward is about two brothers’ adventures trying to use magic to revive their father, the song fits beautifully with the story.

Due to the pandemic, Onward was pulled from theaters and made available for purchase on-demand and streaming on Disney+. The heartfelt folk song is written and produced by Carlile, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth.

Carlile had recently performed at the To Nashville, With Love benefit concert alongside Nathalie Hemby, Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell and Yola. Her most recent tour dates have been postponed due to COVID-19.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Shulz