Brandi Carlile, Nathalie Hemby, Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell, Yola Perform “The Highwomen” at To Nashville, With Love Benefit Concert

The city of Nashville is known for its rich country music history, and the recent To Nashville, With Love benefit concert kept that tradition proud as prominent artists such as Brandi Carlile, Nathalie Hemby, Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell, and Yola took to the stage to perform The Highwomen’s self-titled track.

According to Goose Live Music, the To Nashville, With Love Benefit raised over $400,000 to provide relief to Nashville, which was recently hit by a massive tornado which took the lives of 19 people and destroyed 48 buildings, including a popular venue known as The Basement East. Other prominent artists who played the benefit include Margo Price, Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys, Old Crow Medicine Show, and Soccer Mommy. Beneficiaries of the event included The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, American Red Cross’ Southern Tornadoes and Floods Fund, and The Onsite Foundation.

Both Carlile and Hemby are members of The Highwomen, a relatively young country music supergroup which is also composed of Amanda Shires and Maren Morris. Both artists performed the vocals for this performance, although they were joined by the rest of the backing artists on its instrumentation and backing vocals. The outfit released their first self-titled album last September.

“Newly-formed supergroup The Highwomen have released their debut album entitled The Highwomen, a powerful and elegantly crafted debut from the group,” mxdwn reviewer Spencer Culbertson explained. “Their name pays homage to a previous supergroup The Highwaymen, but this album is a work all their own, a statement about who they are, full of force and depth.”

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz