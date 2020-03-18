NOFX Shares Grimly Comical Video for “I Love You More Than I Hate Me,” the “First Of Many” Tracks to be Released for Self-Isolating Fans

Home News Ashwin Chary March 18th, 2020 - 6:59 PM

American punk rock band, NOFX, have comeback to release a new song, “I Love You More Than I Hate Me,” to help their fans rise from the boredom caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The video has gained over 225,000 views on YouTube since its release on Mar. 16.

Starting off with the band playing a house show, the crowd is hyped, as a man is shows preparing to hang himself, and another is shown preparing to self-harm in the bathtub. The drums and the rhythm of the song gain speed, as passerby’s unnoticedly walk past those whom are struggling.

On the outside, the song sounds happy and cheerful, but the underlying meaning is dark and stressful, as it portrays those who struggle without others noticing their pain. The song moves a long, just like a class punk song, but the theme behind the song, brings a unique taste to the legendary music genre.

As the song nears the end, the people whom were self-harming, were shown as dead bodies, floating and sitting, as they found their unfortunate escape. The people around them, still blind to the fact those around them are suffering, continue on with their party.

A man is shown floating upside-down in a pool, and the guitars come to an end. The drums close out, as the camera zooms out, from the man in the pool, ending the song.

“I realized today that I have tons of new NOFX songs and videos from out new album, which won’t be out ‘til sometime this summer,” said frontman Fat Mike on an Instagram video. “Since everyone’s like, stuck at home and bored, I’m just gonna release a bunch of songs now so people can enjoy them before we’re all dead.”

Fans are anticipating the new songs which have yet to be released by NOFX. Their latest album, First Ditch Effort, was released in 2016, so with these new songs coming out in the near future, fans are hopeful for a new album.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat