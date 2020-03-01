Punk in the Park Announces 2020 Lineup Featuring Fear, The Vandals and Pennywise

Home News Peter Mann March 1st, 2020 - 5:45 PM

Orange County-based music festival Punk in the Park 2020 recently announced it’s lively punk collective roster of talent that includes Fear, The Vandals and Pennywise. According to KROQ Radio‘s official website, the event description furthers that, “Brew Ha Ha Productions is proud to announce the first ever Punk in the Park, presented by KROQ, an epic day of punk rock and craft beer on Saturday, April 25 from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the sprawling Oak Canyon Park. ”

In Punk in the Park 2020’s first year run, the impressive array of already stacked lineup is comprised of the likes of Pennywise, The Vandals, The Adicts, Lagwagon, Fear, Bouncing Souls, TSOL, Guttermouth, Pulley, La Resistencia, The Bombpops, Viernes 13, Chencha Berrinches, The Last Gang and Hilltop Rats. Attendees of the all ages event will enjoy live performances from artists who have elevated the punk rock genre over the past thirty years. According to the Punk in the Park’s official website attendees in which, “Those 21+ with a tasting pass will enjoy unlimited samples from more than 100 different fan-favorite beers from some of the best local and regional breweries. Attendees will also enjoy food for purchase from local food trucks and vendors.

(Vegan offerings will be available)”

Hermosa Beach, California-based punk rock band Pennywise have been a constant staple to the punk rock genre ever since their inception back in 1988. As previously reported here on mxdwn, “In the summer of 2018, Pennywise performed ‘Bro Hymn’ at the final Vans Warped Tour where fans joined in on this legendary song. In March 2017, Pennywise performed at the Hollywood Palladium for three nights, doing all three albums from the early 90’s. Pennywise frontman, Jim Lindberg said back in 2017, ‘These are the albums that established our band as part of the whole, for lack of a better word, ‘extreme’ sports and music revolution that continues to this day’.”

The about event section of Punk in the Park’s official website concludes with, “Doors open at noon for VIP and Early Access ticket holders who will enjoy 4 hours of UNLIMITED beer sampling. (Noon – 4PM. General Admission doors will open at 1PM and attendees 21+ will enjoy 3 hours of beer sampling! For more information in regards to the venue and how to purchase tickets, visit here.

