El-P Says On Twitter Run The Jewels Will Release RTJ4 Before Coachella 2020

Earlier this year, American rapper, El-P, mentioned through a series of tweets that Run The Jewels will be releasing their new album, RTJ4, before Coachella 2020, which kicks off on the weekend of Apr. 10. Once again, through a tweet, El-P mentioned RTJ4 is still set to release before Coachella takes place this year.

RTJ4 will come out before coachella that’s for sure. we just don’t have the exact date yet. as soon as we know for sure we will let you know ❤️. until then all i have is jokes 🤷🏼‍♂️. TAKE MY WIFE PLEASE — el-p (@therealelp) February 20, 2020

“RTJ4 will come out before Coachella, that’s for sure.” El-P said. “We just don’t have the exact date yet.”

On Jan. 13, El-P stated through his tweet that he has no choice but to wait until the album is mixed and masters, assuring the fans since January that the album is on its way. The upcoming album is recorded by the esteemed Rick Rubin, American producer and the former president of Columbia Records.

Run The Jewels were recently featured in the new Danny Brown music video, “3 Tearz.” The song was featured on Danny Brown’s latest album, uknowwhatimsayin¿.

Run The Jewels have a busy schedule following the release of their upcoming album, the band is set to play at the Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago, IL, at Union Park, on Jul. 17-19 and at Lollapalooza in Berlin, on Jul. 7 – Aug. 2, alongside Rage Against The Machine, Miley Cyrus, DJ Snake and more.

