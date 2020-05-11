Rodrigo y Gabriela Give Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy” a Flamenco Cover During At-Home Live Stream

Home News Aaron Grech May 11th, 2020 - 9:20 PM

Guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela have taken on the Billie Eilish hit song “Bad Guy” as a new flamenco cover during their recent at-home live stream. This latest cover has been part of the multiple daily uploads they have been making on Instagram as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and quarantine.

This latest performance took place in what appears to be a home studio, with its back walls and instruments covered in yellow caution tape. This cover was performed using two acoustic electric guitars, with Gabriela covering the song’s iconic electronic bass part, and Rodrigo handling the vocals and instrumental melodies.

“We chose this cover because it’s always fun to come up with a pure acoustic and instrumental version out of a purely electronica track, besides we think it’s a cool song. Billie and Finneas are very talented and creative for sure,” the duo wrote in a post on Instagram.

The duo released the single “Gamma State” earlier this year, an electrifying flamenco track blending elements of jazz rock and pop into one unique sound. The band also went back to their roots last year with a cover of Metallica’s “Battery” which saw the duo take on the heavy metal classic.

Billie Eilish and her brother, the producer Finneas released a cover of “Sunny” by Bobby Hebb for the livestream event One World: Together at Home. Eilish was recently forced to cancel her spring Where Do We Go tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic.