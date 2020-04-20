Watch Billie Eilish and Finneas Cover “Sunny” By Bobby Hebb for One World: Together at Home

Home News Drew Feinerman April 20th, 2020 - 12:41 PM

Over the weekend, singer/songwriter Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas took part in One World: Together at Home, a special broadcast created to celebrate and support those on the front lines battling the coronavirus pandemic, according to Pitchfork. The broadcast began at 2pm EST via digital livestream before transitioning to live TV at 8pm EST.

Eilish and her brother performed a cover of Bobby Hebb’s “Sunny,” a 1960’s soul classic. Finneas, who produces for Eilish, played an electric piano accompaniment while Eilish performed the classic with her usual touch of delicate vocals. The cover included multiple mid song key changes, and while the arrangement is rather simple, it shows the seemingly effortless collaboration ability between Eilish and her brother, as well as Eilish’s pristine vocal talent.

In addition to Bilie Eilish, loads of artists, including of Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney, Kacey Musgraves, Stevie Wonder, Lady GaGa, and many others took part in the Together at Home celebration. While live music events are indefinitely on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, artists have been adjusting and conducting live performances from home that have taken place in many different fashions and through many different mediums. Eilish was set to tour throughout March and April of this year, but was forced to postpone the tour because of the global pandemic.