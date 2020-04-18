Rodrigo y Gabriela Drop Electrifying New Instrumental Song “Gamma State”

Home News Ariel King April 18th, 2020 - 9:13 PM

Acoustic guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela have made their single “Gamma State” available on all streaming platforms. Originally released back in October as an Amazon Music exclusive, the song was written while they were recording their Grammy winning fifth album Mettavolution.

“Gamma State” speeds up throughout its length as the song begins low and gradually grows higher. Their electrifying guitar strums bring a fast-paced rhythm which carries the listener through an adventurous melody.

“The first sketches of this song started a couple of years ago, when we started writing for the new album,” Rodrigo said on their website. “We road-tested it on tour in Australia last year and it went down well with our fans there. However, as we zoomed in on recording Mettavolution with Dave Sardy in Los Angeles, it became apparent that it didn’t quite sit with the rest of the songs on the record.”

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic the duo has been performing daily on Instagram for fans from their studio in Ixatapa, Mexico. They had also done a YouTube livestream concert on April 16.

“The idea is to bring fresh music performances into our world today no matter what so we can enjoy and heal at the same time,” they said in a press release.

The duo is currently launching a cover challenge for Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now,” requesting fans to tag @rodrigoygabriela on Instagram. They have also recently done a cover of Rage Against the Machine’s “Killing In The Name Of” on their IGTV series.

In the past Rodrigo y Gabriela have covered Pink Floyd’s “Echos,” which was featured on their Mettavolution album and released an EP in November with covers from Metallica, Megadeth and Slayer.