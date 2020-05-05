The Weeknd Parodies Himself During “Cameo” on American Dad with Hilarious Song “I’m A Virgin”

Home News Aaron Grech May 5th, 2020 - 10:20 PM

R&B star The Weeknd is fresh off the release of his most recent studio album After Hours, which saw the performer blend his unique take on the genre with a more varied pop sound. The artist has now also taken the time to explore some new realms of pop culture, and made a recent cameo appearance on the 17th season of the animated comedy series American Dad for the episode A Starboy is Born.

During his cameo The Weeknd performs a parody song titled “I’m A Vigin” utilizing his iconic voice, while completely flipping the subject matter in his lyrics. Instead of discussing his self-loathing, drug taking and womanizing ways, the performer claims to be a virgin, to maintain a “superpower” that other singers do not have.

The Weeknd recently made a cameo in the Safdie Brothers film Uncut Gems, where he played a younger version of himself near the beginning of his career in 2012. He also appeared alongside the film score composer Oneohtrix Point Never for a Saturday Night Live performance of “Scared To Live,” featured on After Hours. The two also collaborated on the song “Repeat After Me (Interlude),” which also holds production credits from Tame Impala mastermind Kevin Parker.

The performer also released a music video for the album’s closer “Until I Bleed Out” earlier this year. This video showed the performer at a hellish party, beaten, bruised, and hallucinating. His hallucinations are later captured on screen, illuminating his sense of isolation.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat