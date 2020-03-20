The Weeknd Releases “Repeat After Me (Interlude)” Produced by Kevin Parker of Tame Impala and Oneohtrix Point Never

Home News Drew Feinerman March 20th, 2020 - 4:16 PM

Thw Weeknd just released his fourth studio album After Hours, and with it “Repeat After Me (Interlude)” which features production by Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker, as well as Oneothrix Point Never. The interlude is a spacious, ambient song that balances Parker’s production style with The Weeknd’s pristine vocals. The song is a perfect bridge from the funky and uptempo tune that the album presents, into the dark ending of the album.

The song comes from The Weeknd’s fourth studio album After Hours, which was dedicated to one of The Weeknd’s biggest fans that the singer claims was with him since the beginning of his career. The Weeknd tweeted after the release of the album, “RIP Lance aka XOPODCAST. You were one of the true original backbones of m XO fan base. Can’t believe I’m finding out about this today. I’m dedicating After Hours to you my friend.”

So far, fans and critics have praised the album, and as reviews continue to come in, the praise should only continue. The album is a fantastic blend of upbeat, energetic performances with somber lyrics and dark themes.

Before the release of the album, The Weeknd made an appearance on SNL with Oneothrix Point Never to perform “Scared To Live,” the fourth song off of the album. The performance was both a showcase of the new album, as well as an artistic nod to the great Elton John, as The Weeknd interloped his song with John’s “Your Song”. While The Weeknd is supposed to tour following the release of the album, including a July performance at the Prudential Center, the status of the tour is up in the air as the coronavirus continues to make an impact on the music world, and society as a whole.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat