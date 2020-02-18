The Weeknd Announces New Album After Hours for March 2020 Release and Shares New Song “After Hours”

Home News Aaron Grech February 18th, 2020 - 11:53 PM

R&B superstar The Weeknd has announced a new studio album titled After Hours, which is set to be released via XO Records / Republic records on March 20th. This album announcement coincides with the release of the project’s third single and the title track, which are ahead of his scheduled appearance on Saturday Night Live on March 7th.

“After Hours” opens with the performer’s signature nihilistic lyrics and lovelorn vocal delivery, backed by a spacious, yet brooding electronic instrumental. The track then goes into a more rhythmic instrumental with a club ready dance beat electronic synths, and more pop oriented vocal delivery.

The performer revealed the title of his latest album project last week. The performer dropped a teaser for the album revealing its title, and showing the performer riding in a classic convertible across a city street at night. This latest release follows the single “Heartless,” which features a sound reminiscent of his earlier work and “Blinding Lights” a synth-pop inspired track.

This track follows My Dear Melancholy, The Weeknd’s 2018 surprise mixtape release, which followed his prominent split with television actress and singer Selena Gomez.

“The Weeknd originally introduced himself as drug-addled and depressed, but his following major-label hits, combined with his very public personal presence, skewed his image a bit more mainstream,” mxdwn reviewer Chloe Jordan explained. “My Dear Melancholy, proves that he’s still as dark and brooding as ever. The gossip-worthy lyrics are sure to please his pop fans and the heavy-hitting production has juiced up his sound, but he’s still the same sad Abel. “

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat