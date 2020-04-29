Randy Blythe Covers Discharge’s “Doomsday” and “The Final Blood Bath” with Charlie Benante, Scott Ian and Dan Lilker

Home News Aaron Grech April 29th, 2020 - 11:10 PM

Randy Blythe has joined forces with Stormtroopers of Death members Charlie Benante, Scott Ian and Dan Lilker, for two song covers originally written and performed by the influential hardcore punk band Discharge. The musicians joined up via video call for remote covers of “Doomsday” and “The Final Bloodbath.”

“Doomsday” and “The Final Bloodbath” originally appeared on the band’s debut album Hear Nothing See Nothing Say Nothing, released back in 1982. These two covers are rework the track, utilizing the aggressive elements of its hardcore punk roots, with the technical musicianship accompanied by metal, with harsh growled vocals and a rapidfire instrumental.

Benante, Ian and Lilker had previously teamed up for remote covers of the Stormtroopers of Death songs “Chromatic Death” and the introduction of “March of the S.O.D.” Both of these performances were performed without the band’s frontman Billy Milano.

Benante and Ian are both in Anthrax, where they play drums and guitar respectively, while Lilker also serves the bassist for Nuclear Assault. Benante has released quarantine covers alongside Alex Skolnick of Testament and Ra Díaz of Suicidal Tendencies for Rush’s “YYZ” and “La Villa Strangiato.” Diaz was also featured alongside Benante and Benante’s significant other Carla Harvey of Butcher Babies for a cover of Tom Petty’s “Yer So Bad.”

Blythe performs as the frontman for Lamb of God, who recently released a new song titled “New Colossal Hate.” Their upcoming self-titled album has had its release date delayed until this June, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela