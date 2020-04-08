Scott Ian, Charlie Benante and Dan Lilker Perform Stormtroopers of Death Songs from Quarantine

Home News Aaron Grech April 8th, 2020 - 11:11 PM

Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian, Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante and former Anthrax member and current Nuclear Assault bassist Dan Lilker teamed up on a video call earlier today to play a few songs from their project crossover thrash metal project Stormtroopers of Death. The only member absent from this session was the group’s frontman Billy Milano.

The group played a brief intro from “March of the S.O.D.,” the first track from crossover classic Speak English or Die, which was released back in 1985. The project is considered a thrash metal classic, and was listed on Revolver’s “14 Thrash You Need To Own” list. The band’s most recent studio album was 2007’s Rise of the Infidels.

“I would absolutely do S.O.D. again if the situation was right and it felt like it was in the spirit of what the band is about,” the Anthrax figurehead said in 2018. “I would definitely do it again. I would love to go play some festivals. I would love to go play [European] festivals. We did it in ’99 and 2000, and it was fucking awesome.”

Ian recently became a member of the experimental metal outfit Mr. Bungle, alongside fellow thrash metal icon Dave Lombardo, who has performed alongside Slayer and Suicidal Tendencies. The band reunited on stage for the first time in 20 years last fall and recruited the two as their guitarist and drummer for their brief tour. Mr. Bungle is currently re-recording their debut demo The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny, was was originally released back in 1986.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz