Puscifer Share Quarantine and Toilet Paper-Referencing Social Media Post Teasing New Music

Ariel King April 22nd, 2020 - 8:21 PM

Puscifer teases new music in their latest social media post with a few heavy guitar strums and dramatic soundtrack. The video features a man in a suit and tie handing over a roll of toilet paper to another wearing an orange hazmat suit.

“Doin’ stuff. More details to follow this weekend. #findawaythrougharoundorover#thistooshallpass,” Puscifer captioned the post.

English singer Carina Round’s vocals are teased amid the eerie melody. The band has Tool and A Perfect Circle frontman Maynard James Keenan as its only permanent member and currently includes Round, Mat Mitchell, Paul Barker, Mahsa Zargaran and Jeff Friedl.

Keenan had previously made an Instagram PSA for fans to stay inside and listen to health experts. He was able to finish most of Tool’s tour dates prior to the coronavirus outbreak, however a fan from their show in Auckland, New Zealand had tested positive for the virus.

The band’s last album release was in 2016 with Money $hot and Puscifer has been teasing their newest album since July. While the name has not yet been released, fans can expect to see it sometime in 2021. It was also revealed Esmé Bianco from Game of Thrones will be included.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson