Maynard James Keenan of Tool and Puscifer Posts PSA on Coronavirus Precautions

Aaron Grech March 26th, 2020 - 8:45 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Maynard James Keenan the frontman for the influential alternative metal band tool and the rock group Puscifer has shared a PSA regarding precautions one should take during the coronavirus outbreak. The performer simply explained that people should stay home and quarantine during the virus, so that it may prevent its rapid spread.

“It’s gonna be alright. Strap in, stay home, stay clean, and we’ll get ahead of this ass hat virus,” Keenan’s caption on his Instagram post stated. The post contained a video, where he referenced a recent PSA made by podcaster and comedian Michael Rappaport regarding the coronavirus. The performer touches his face during the video, which health experts advise against due to chances it may spread the virus, however he acknowledged that in his post.

While Tool was able to continue through most of their tour dates this year prior to the massive shutdowns of music events world wide, a few of their remaining dates were cancelled. A man who had attended a Tool concert in the city of Auckland, New Zealand also tested positive for the coronavirus. All concertgoers for that event have been told to keep a close eye on their symptoms.

The band won a Grammy this year for Best Metal Performance, which was awarded for their song “7empest,” featured on their most recent album release Fear Inoculum. This latest album was the group’s first studio project in over 13 years.

“Overall, Fear Inoculum makes it seem as if 13 years did not pass and Tool just picked up right from their last release,” mxdwn reviewer Erin Winans explained. “The prog-metal band continues to defy boundaries and deliver engaging songs that, despite their length, keep people hooked until the last note.”

Puscifer are currently tracking their upcoming album.

