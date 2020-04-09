Ed O’Brien Debuts Harmonious Acoustic Duet “Cloak of the Night” with Laura Marling

Home News Luke Hanson April 9th, 2020 - 11:22 PM

English guitarist Ed O’Brien, best known as a member of the iconic alternative rock band Radiohead, has released a new single, “Cloak of the Night.” The track is a collaboration with British folk singer-songwriter Laura Marling.

“Cloak of the Night” will be the final track on O’Brien’s forthcoming debut solo album, Earth, due out April 17. The nine-track album will feature collaborations with several artists, including Marling. O’Brien has already released singles from the album, including “Brasil,” “Shangri-La” and “Olympik.” As with “Cloak of the Night,” each release has featured an accompanying visualizer video.

O’Brien is in the midst of recovering from what he believes was a case of coronavirus. The guitarist recently released a statement via his Instagram about being at home with flu-like symptoms that he believed were due to the virus. He self-isolated but didn’t get tested due to the continued scarcity of tests and his belief that his health wasn’t such that he needed to do anything beyond isolate and recover.

A post shared by EDward O'Brien (@eobofficial) on Mar 23, 2020



“Cloak of the Night” is the final song O’Brien plans to reveal before the release of the album. Prior to it dropping on April 17, O’Brien will appear on Time Crisis with Ezra Koenig, the Vampire Weekend front man’s politics and pop culture podcast.

Marling released her newest album, Song For Our Daughter, April 10. She moved up the release date from August in light of the pandemic to provide fans with something new to enjoy. It’s her first new album since 2017’s Semper Femina.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva