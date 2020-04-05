Laura Marling Moves Up New Album Song For Our Daughter to April 2020 Release

Home News Aaron Grech April 5th, 2020 - 3:35 PM

British folk singer Laura Marling has announced that her latest studio album Song For Our Daughter, will now be released on April 10th, ahead of its scheduled announcement and release date. Fans can pre-order the project online, and they can also pre-add the album on their music streaming service.

Song For Our Daughter.

New album released 10th April.https://t.co/cRG4ZZ0Vey pic.twitter.com/geTxmDBaA7 — Laura Marling (@lauramarlinghq) April 5, 2020

“My new album Song For Our Daughter is coming out this week, ahead of our planned schedule. In light of the change to all our circumstances, I saw no reason to hold back on something that, at the very least, might entertain, and at its best, provide some sense of union,” she explained in a press release. “It’s strange to watch the facade of our daily lives dissolve away, leaving only the essentials; those we love and our worry for them. An album, stripped of everything that modernity and ownership does to it, is essentially a piece of me, and I’d like for you to have it.”

Marling first came into attention in 2008 when she released her debut album Alas, I Cannot Swim via Virgin Records. her most recent studio album release Semper Fina came out in 2017, and served as her sixth studio album overall. The album discussed themes of female relationships and feminity at length, alongside its unique approach to alternative folk music.

The performer teamed up with Mike Lindsay to become the musical duo LUMP. They released the song “May I Be The Light” in May of 2018, which was eventually included on their self-titled debut album that June.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna