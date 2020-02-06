Radiohead Guitarist Ed O’Brien Announces Debut Full-Length Album Earth for April 2020 Release

Home News Aaron Grech February 6th, 2020 - 10:55 AM

Radiohead guitarist Ed O’Brien has announced his debut studio album Earth, which will be released via Capitol Records on April 17th. This upcoming project was largely produced by Flood and is set to have a plethora of features including Laura Marling, Portsihead’s Adrian Utley, bassist Nathan East, and Wilco’s Glenn Kotche.

O’Brien has also debuted a new single for the project titled “Shangri-La,” which will serve as the opening song for the upcoming studio album. “Shangri-La” is a groovy alternative pop track with elements of alternative rock blended in with electronic music, as O’Briens signature guitar playing is complemented by his eerie vocal delivery and strange synths.

O’Brien had previously released the nine-minute long song “Brasil,” which was accompanied by a short-film directed by Andrew Donoho. This track featured his fellow Radiohead bandmate Johnny Greenwood on bass, and will also be featured on Earth. O’Brien’s debut solo track “Santa Teresa” was also released last month.

“Brasil is a state of mind, not a place or time,” O’Brien said in a statement regarding the track. “Making the song a natural soundscape for a re-imagination of human experience balancing the terror of the elimination of the individual with the beauty of a universal oneness.”

The guitarist released a letter prior to the release of “Santa Teresa,” where he discussed his plans for his upcoming debut album, and mentioned a few of its features. He is noted for his use of atmospheric sounds and textures while working with Radiohead, and also provides backing vocals.

1 Shangri-La

2 Brasil

3 Deep Days

4 Long Time Coming

5 Mass

6 Banksters

7 Sail On

8 Olympik

9 Cloak of the Night

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat