Ed O’Brien of Radiohead Believes He Contracted Coronavirus But Is Recovering

The bad news: Radiohead guitarist Ed O’Brien believes he contracted the coronavirus. The good news: the guitarist stated he is feeling better and has been recovering, according to Uproxx. All of this transpired during a phone interview O’Brien took part of promoting his debut solo album Earth, which is set to release on April 17th.

O’Brien stated he has been experiencing flu like symptoms for several days, including a loss of his senses of smell and taste. The guitarist also stated that he cannot be tested in the UK because he is not elderly, a common protocol in many coronavirus hotspots, but also stated he expects to fully recover, and mentioned on Instagram that the tests, “are more important and valuable for the vulnerable in our community.”

O’Brien recently made trips around the world in order to promote his new album, which included stops in New York City, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Sydney, Australia, and Singapore. Among these stops included a live, intimate show at Masonic Lodge at Hollywood’s celebrated cemetery last month. Additionally, O’Brien announced a summer North American tour following the release of Earth, but with international travel and mass gatherings currently on hold due to the coronavirus, the status of the tour may be up in the air.

Following his startling announcement, O’Brien took to Instagram to clarify his statements, and update his fans on his current condition. You can check out O’Brien’s post below:

