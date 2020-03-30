The Weeknd Shares Three New Bonus Tracks from New Album

Home News Aaron Grech March 30th, 2020 - 9:57 AM

Its been only 10 days since the alternative R&B superstar The Weeknd released his latest studio album After Hours, which he has now followed up with a deluxe edition. This new version contains three new songs: “Nothing Compares,” “Missed You,” and “Final Lullaby,” which are all available on the deluxe edition physical and digital releases, and on various streaming platforms. This new version also has an alternative album cover, which shows the both sides of the performer’s face utilizing a different red filter on the album cover.

“Nothing Compares,” is utilizes elements of traditional pop, with nostalgic synths, eclectic drum beats, and a dark and gritty bassline powering through the instrumentals, with some moments of electric guitars. The Weeknd’s voice sings in a ballad-like manner on the song, which goes hand in hand with the instrumental.

“Missed You” has a more somber instrumental, with bleak gradual synth progressions, backed by a more traditional R&B beat and bass line, which carry the performer’s voice over the track. The Weeknd sings about the dissolution and the impact his last relationship had on him, as he vividly describes his lovelorn pain.

“Final Lullaby” rounds out the three bonus tracks with an eclectic synth melody. complemented by The Weeknd’s sparse vocal delivery. The track’s minimal structure fits well with the pop lullaby theme referenced in the title.

The singles for After Hours include “Repeat After Me (Interlude),” which was produced by Kevin Parker of Tame Impala and Oneohtrix Point Never, along with “Heartless” and “Blinding Lights.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat