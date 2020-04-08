Musicians and Celebrities React to Bernie Sanders Dropping Out of Democratic Primary Race

Home News Aaron Grech April 8th, 2020 - 12:10 PM

US Senator Bernie Sanders has dropped out of the Democratic Primary, leaving former US Vice President Joe Biden as the only major party candidate remaining in opposition to US President Donald Trump. Artists such as The Regrettes and Zola Jesus, along with comedian Sarah Silverman have made posts on social media discussing the recent development.

The Regrettes expressed that the were “bummed” about Sanders dropping his candidacy, although they stated that they will be voting for Biden during the general election in November. They also stated that while they aren’t fans of Biden that “it’s about getting rid of trump” calling Biden ” literally our only option.”

don’t get me wrong, i am not a fan of biden by any means and am completely aware of how terrible the stuff he’s done is BUT it’s not about biden, it’s about getting rid of trump. this is literally our only option. — The Regrettes (@regrettesband) April 8, 2020

Zola Jesus shared an image which stated “BUILD YOUR COMMUNITY. USE YOUR VOICE. DON’T STOP FIGHTING. KNOW WHAT YOU WANT. WE GROW FROM THE GROUND UP.” Her handle at this time reads ZJ for BERNIE SANDERS 2020, despite the candidate announcing that he has dropped from the race.

pic.twitter.com/SVKMjpLOkN — ZJ for BERNIE SANDERS 2020 (@ZOLAJESUS) April 8, 2020

Silverman, who campaigned for Sanders stated that she was “heartbroken” after hearing that he had dropped his candidacy. She compared the senator to beloved children’s television host and entertainer Mr. Rogers. who was known for his kind nature and commitment to his educational program and the community which he lived in.

Wow. I’m heartbroken about Bernie. In all this darkness, he made me believe that people, together, could be the light. He continues to be an inspiration. And he’ll never stop fighting for us.

Thank you, Bernie. For me, you’re right up there w Mr. Rogers.💔♥️ — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) April 8, 2020

Sanders had a large list of endrosement from many across the music industry including Neil Young, Justin Vernon of Bon Iver, Public Enemy Radio (which consists of founding member Chuck D), The Strokes, Jack White, and Vampire Weekend. Each of these artists had performed for Sanders at a rally within the last year.

Rob Sheridan, who has worked extensively with artists such as Nine Inch Nails expressed his sadness at Bernie dropping out, but admitted that he would reluctantly vote for Trump. “I can’t express to you how sad I am that my choice is now between two old rich sundowning white capitalist establishment rapists. But one will kill a lot more people than the other. That’s our tragic American choice. In the meantime, fight like hell in your local elections,” Sheridan explained in one tweet, referencing the sexual assault allegations against Trump and Biden.

You don’t just get to have everything you want in politics, and it sucks ass to be back in a space where we have two old establishment gropey white guys as our only options. But swallowing the pill of one who isn’t as bad as the other could mean saving millions of lives. — Rob Sheridan, but from a safe distance (@rob_sheridan) April 8, 2020

I can’t express to you how sad I am that my choice is now between two old rich sundowning white capitalist establishment rapists. But one will kill a lot more people than the other. That’s our tragic American choice. In the meantime, fight like hell in your local elections. — Rob Sheridan, but from a safe distance (@rob_sheridan) April 8, 2020

Look at the lifetime court appointments Trump has made. Look at the damage that is going to cause vulnerable people for decades. Now imagine four more years of it. That shit matters in real human terms more than any single President, and it doesn’t care about your protest vote. — Rob Sheridan, but from a safe distance (@rob_sheridan) April 8, 2020

And now I’m going to mute this thread and go to the grocery store with a shitty bandana mask on and hope I don’t get a virus because our “just as bad as Hillary” President fired the pandemic response team in 2018, y’all have fun — Rob Sheridan, but from a safe distance (@rob_sheridan) April 8, 2020

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz