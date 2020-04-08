 Musicians and Celebrities React to Bernie Sanders Dropping Out of Democratic Primary Race - mxdwn Music

Musicians and Celebrities React to Bernie Sanders Dropping Out of Democratic Primary Race

April 8th, 2020 - 12:10 PM

US Senator Bernie Sanders has dropped out of the Democratic Primary, leaving former US Vice President Joe Biden as the only major party candidate remaining in opposition to US President Donald Trump. Artists such as The Regrettes and Zola Jesus, along with comedian Sarah Silverman have made posts on social media discussing the recent development.

The Regrettes expressed that the were “bummed” about Sanders dropping his candidacy, although they stated that they will be voting for Biden during the general election in November. They also stated that while they aren’t fans of Biden that “it’s about getting rid of trump” calling Biden ” literally our only option.”

Zola Jesus shared an image which stated “BUILD YOUR COMMUNITY. USE YOUR VOICE. DON’T STOP FIGHTING. KNOW WHAT YOU WANT. WE GROW FROM THE GROUND UP.” Her handle at this time reads ZJ for BERNIE SANDERS 2020, despite the candidate announcing that he has dropped from the race.

Silverman, who campaigned for Sanders stated that she was “heartbroken” after hearing that he had dropped his candidacy. She compared the senator to beloved children’s television host and entertainer Mr. Rogers. who was known for his kind nature and commitment to his educational program and the community which he lived in.

Sanders had a large list of endrosement from many across the music industry including Neil YoungJustin Vernon of Bon IverPublic Enemy Radio (which consists of founding member Chuck D)The StrokesJack White, and Vampire Weekend. Each of these artists had performed for Sanders at a rally within the last year.

Rob Sheridan, who has worked extensively with artists such as Nine Inch Nails expressed his sadness at Bernie dropping out, but admitted that he would reluctantly vote for Trump. “I can’t express to you how sad I am that my choice is now between two old rich sundowning white capitalist establishment rapists. But one will kill a lot more people than the other. That’s our tragic American choice. In the meantime, fight like hell in your local elections,” Sheridan explained in one tweet, referencing the sexual assault allegations against Trump and Biden.

