Watch Vampire Weekend Perform at Bernie Sanders’ Iowa Rally

Home News Luke Hanson February 3rd, 2020 - 7:28 PM

American indie rockers Vampire Weekend performed at senator and presidential candidate Bernie Sanders’ Cedar Rapids, Iowa, rally February 1 in advance of Monday’s caucus. They also played several shows in support of Sanders’ last presidential run during the 2016 primaries.

The Iowa caucus is the first nominating event for the Democratic party in each election year. Its results have a tremendous impact moving forward on who will ultimately be the party’s presidential candidate. Hilary Clinton narrowly edged Sanders in the 2016 Iowa caucus, ultimately beating him out by one quarter of a percentage point.

Sanders is a United States senator from Vermont, and is currently seeking the Democratic party’s presidential nomination. He is known for being a progressive and self-described democratic socialist. His key opponents in the Iowa caucus are likely to be former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Elizabeth Warren and Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

According to Pitchfork, Vampire Weekend’s five-song set to rally voters to support Sanders included:

“2021,” from the band’s most recent album, 2019’s Father of the Bride.

“Cape Cod Kwassa Kwassa,” from the 2008 self-titled debut album.

“Holiday,” from 2010’s Contra.

“This Life,” also from Father of the Bride.

A cover of Thin Lizzy’s “The Boys are Back in Town.”

Vampire Weekend wasn’t the only artist supporting Sanders over the weekend. Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon played an acoustic set January 31 at a Sanders rally in Clive, Iowa.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat