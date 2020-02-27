Public Enemy Radio To Perform at Upcoming Bernie Sanders Rally in Los Angeles

Home News Aaron Grech February 27th, 2020 - 11:30 AM

Chuck D of the legendary political hip hop group Public Enemy will be performing at an upcoming Bernie Sanders rally this Saturday, March 1st at the LA Convention Center in Los Angeles. Doors for the event will open up at 3 p.m., while the event will begin at 5 p.m. Prospective attendees can RSVP here.

Chuck D will be performing as Public Enemy Radio for the event, although it is unknown if any of the group’s other members such as DJ Lord and Professor Griff will be joining the event. The event will also host high profile names such as actors Sarah Silverman and Dick Van Dyke.

Sanders is currently running as the presidential front runner candidate for the Democratic Party, and has received widespread support among various artists within the music industry. New York City garage rock revival band The Strokes were one of the more recent high profile guests at Sanders rally in New Hampshire earlier this month. The band announced their latest album The New Abnormal, alongside a new music video for their song “At The Door” during this appearance.

Fellow New Yorkers Vampire Weekend also performed at a recent rally in support of Sanders in Iowa, in advance of the first deomcratic caucus. Singer-songwriter and former White Stripes frontman Jack White appeared at Sanders rally in White’s hometown of Detroit, Michigan last October. White performed a cover of Bob Dylan’s classic “License to Kill” at the event.

One of Sanders’ most prominent supporters within hip hop is rapper Killer Mike, of Run The Jewels. Sanders introduced the group via a video call prior to their appearance at Coachella in 2016.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson