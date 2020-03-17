Watch Bernie Sanders’ Digital Rally Featuring Neil Young, The Free Nationals, Jim James and More

Home News Aaron Grech March 17th, 2020 - 10:10 AM

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, many events, including prominent concerts and music festivals have been either postponed or cancelled, as the public handles the ongoing pandemic. This pandemic has led some, such as US Senator and democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders, to host events in unique ways, as he recently held a digital rally alongside the likes of Neil Young, Daryl Hannah, Jim James and Anderson .Paak’s backing band the Free Nationals.

Young performed “Heart of Gold” in front of a stone fireplace, playing acoustic guitar and a harmonica held up by a tripod, as he was later joined by his wife, Hannah. James performed a series of solo tracks, while The Free Nationals performed songs such as “Shibuya” “Eternal Light,” and “Gidget,”

There are so many of us that just want to find common ground with all living beings so that we can move forward together as a world to live in peace, good health, and equality,”James said in a press statement. “Bernie speaks and lives the truth and has worked his entire life fighting for truth and justice- bringing people together for the common good and that is why I believe he can help unite us now.”

Sanders has hosted a variety of musical guests at his recent rallies, including Justin Vernon of Bon Iver, Public Enemy Radio (which consists of founding member Chuck D), The Strokes, Jack White, and Vampire Weekend. His recent streaming event also held speeches from Nina Turner, who serves as Sanders’ co-chair for his campaign.

Check out the rally below: