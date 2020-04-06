Sled Island Music & Arts Festival 2020 Cancelled Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Home News Drew Feinerman April 6th, 2020 - 2:31 PM

Sled Island Music & Arts Festival has officially been cancelled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic that is currently dragging the live music world to a halt, along with most of the commercial world. The festival was supposed to take place from June 24th to 28th in Alberta, Canada, and was expected to host more than 200 bands, including headliners Pussy Riot, The Black Angles and Show Me The Body.

While the festival was unable to be postponed to a later official date, the festival still has every intention to return in June of 2021. Those who have already purchased tickets will be given full refunds to their purchases.

Sled Island has now become the latest music festival in a long string of festivals and concerts to have been cancelled or postponed including Coachella, Bonnaroo, SXSW, and Governor’s Ball. A full list of festivals and concerts that have been cancelled or postponed due to coronavirus can be found here.

“It is with a heavy heart that we are announcing the cancellation of the 2020 Sled Island Music & Arts Festival, scheduled to take place June 24-28,” a statement released by Sled Island wrote. “While this news obviously comes as a huge disappointment, we would like to acknowledge and applaud that the City is taking this necessary step to contain the spread of COVID-19 and alleviate the pressure on our health care system to best care for those affected by it.”

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford