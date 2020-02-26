Sled Island Music & Arts Festival Announces Guest Curator Sudan Archives and 2020 Lineup Featuring Pussy Riot, The Black Angels and Show Me The Body

Home News Ashwin Chary February 26th, 2020 - 9:24 PM

Prepare your ears and ready your bags, The Sled Island Music & Arts Festival has announced its first wave of their 2020 lineup! The lineup has so far featured The Black Angels, Pussy Riot, Sudan Archives and many more.

The Sled Island Music & Arts Festival is set to take place between Jun. 24-28 in Calgary, AB. There is an expected 200+ bands set to play at this upcoming festival.

This year, Sudan Archives are guest curating some of the lineup, handing picking bands such as, Show Me the Body. The experimental hardcore trio recently released their politically charged music video for their single “USA Lullaby,” earlier last year in November. Along with Show Me the Body, Sudan Archives hand-picked an additional seven artists for the festival.

Australian singer and songwriter, Alex Cameron, is also set to play at the festival as one of the main acts. He recently released his third studio album, Miami Memory, featuring 10 new tracks from the artist.

Diet Cig is also set to make an appearance this year at the music festival. They recently released their new song “Night Terrors.” Along with the release of this song, the band has announced their Spring 2020 tour, kicking it off in Bristol, UK, on May 5, at the Rough Trade, and concluding their tour oin Charlottesville, VA, on Jun. 6, at The Southern.

Tickets for the festival will be available on the festival’s website on Feb. 28. Discovery Passes are starting at $214, while Discovery Plus Passes are sold at $366. If you are a fan of good music and good hangs, this is definitely a festival to attend

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford