FINNEAS Releases Escapist Video for New Song “Let’s Fall In Love Tonight”

Ashwin Chary March 20th, 2020 - 12:33 PM

Grammy Award winning musician and producer, FINNEAS, has released a music video for “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night,” a single from his latest debut EP, Blood Harmony. The video was debuted on Mar. 19 and was directed by Sam Bennet.

As the video starts, FINNEAS, is shown wearing a sky-blue suit, strumming his guitar on the rooftop, exposing the gloomy sky, preparing for a storm. As the camera pans to the right, the beats kick in and FINNEAS is shown dancing as background dancers accompany him.

The other dancers are wearing matching suits, but as they turn around, the color changes to match the thundery sky. He buttons up his shirt and joins them in the intense choreography.

The beats suddenly disappear as FINNEAS is shown sitting down in his originally position, fingerpicking his guitar. The camera zooms in on him, as he laughs, concluding the video and the song.

FINNEAS is most popularly known to his contributions to many of Billie Eilish’s song, as he is her brother. The two won five Grammy Awards this year, sweeping the other artists out of the box by winning the Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Engineered Album Non-Classical and Producer of the year Non-Classical.