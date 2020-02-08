Moses Sumney Drops Mysterious New Song “Cut Me”

Home News Roy Lott February 8th, 2020 - 12:55 AM

Moses Sumney has released yet another new single called “Cut Me.” The new track will be featured on part one of Sumney’s upcoming two-part album græ. Part one is set to be released on February 21st and will also include previously released singles “Virile,” “Polly” and “Conveyor.” He also released the track “Me In 20 Years,” set to be featured on the second part of the LP, scheduled to be released on May 15th with a physical release of the entire album. Consequence of Sound described the new single as “a warmer sound of muted horns, layered backing vocal harmonies, and jaunty piano.” Listen to new song below.

Sumney has also announced a residency and installation at Los Angeles’ Bootleg Theater from mid-February through early March. Between the hours of 12 and 5PM on Monday through Saturday from February 13th through March 4th, fans will be able to enter the Bootleg Theater where græ will be playing in immersive, 3D Audio via Amazon Music HD on an Echo Studio. The space will aim to create community and conversation among those representations of græ-ness. Throughout the course of the residency there will be weekly free live performances by Moses Sumney every Wednesday night, starting on February 12th into the first week of March.