Born & Raised Music Festival Announces Inaugural 2020 Lineup Featuring Willie Nelson & Family, Shooter Jennings. and Margo Price

Home News Ashwin Chary February 5th, 2020 - 8:11 PM

Secure the date! From Jun. 5-7, the Born & Raised Music Festival will return once again for a weekend filled with great bands and amazing hangs! The festival announced for this upcoming year, the inaugural lineup, headlined by Willie Nelson & Family and Hank Williams Jr, and featuring over 25 additional acts.

“Born & Raised Music Festival came to life with an idea to celebrate Outlaw, Texas, and Red Dirt country music,” said Festival Producer, Mike DuCharme of AEG Presents. “Festival to us, there is no better place to have it than deep in the heart of Oklahoma, the birthplace of Red Dirt.”

On top of the two headlining bands, the festival will also be hosting country music artist Jamey Johnson, who is also set to play at the two-day festival, Shaky Boots. The festival will take place between May 8-9, in downtown Atlanta, GA, at the Central Park.

American rock band, Blackberry Smoke, will also make an appearance at the festival, as they are also set to play at the Lynyrd Skynyrd & Friends Man Jam, alongside Styx, Bishop Gun and more. Blackberry Smoke released their latest album, Find a Light, in 2018, via 3 Legged Records.

Margo Price will be hitting the stage at the festival as well, after performing on selected dates for The Head and the Heart, for their Spring 2020 tour. Margo Price will also be playing on selected dates for Chris Stapleton’s Summer 2020 All-American Road Show, alongside Willie Nelson & Family, Hank Williams Jr and more.

Presale passes for the Bork & Raised Music Festival will go on sale Feb. 12 at 10a.m. Central Time, and early bird prices will be on sale Feb. 14. The weekend general admission passes will start at $89.50, with the VIP packages starting at $469.50. Country music fans, this is definitely a weekend to look forward to!

Photo Credit: Alexander Cabrera