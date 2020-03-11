Margo Price Announces New Album That’s How Rumors Get Started for May 2020 Release and Shares New Video for “Twinkle Twinkle”

Home News Ashwin Chary March 11th, 2020 - 7:33 PM

Margo Price

American country singer and songwriter, Margo Price, has announced her new album, That’s How Rumors Get Started, which is set to release on May 8. On top of this announcement, Price has also dropped her new video for her new song, “Twinkle Twinkle.”

With bright colors and an ever-moving background, “Twinkle Twinkle” starts off with a crunchy riff, followed by Price’s entry verse. With trippy pictures flashing and flying on the screen, Price adds a country touch, making this song a unique vibe.

She stands on screen, smacking her tambourine, as pictures shift behind her, she sings of the wonders of being a star, and how she has achieved that accomplishment. Her body is shown inside of a television, in a vintage styled living room.

Colors float and transcend as Price rocks her bright red hat. She sings the last verse, the guitar rings softly as the song and video fade away.

To celebrate the upcoming album, Price will be kicking off her 2020 tour, with her first stop on May 17 in Memphis, TN, at the Orpheum Theatre. Her tour will conclude on the weekend of Nov. 16-20, in Punta Caña, DR, at the All The Best Fest.

That’s How Rumors Get Started Track List:

1.) That’s How Rumors Get Started

2.) Letting Me Down

3.) Twinkle Twinkle

4.) Stone Me

5.) Hey Child

6.) Heartless Mind

7.) What Happened To Our Love?

8.) Gone To Stay

9.) Prisoner Of The Highway

10.) I’d Die For You

Margo Price 2020 Tour Dates:

3/16 – Dripping Springs, TX – Campfire Gathering

3/19 – Willie Nelson’s Luck, TX – Luck Reunion (Margo Price & Friends)

5/17 – Memphis, TN – Orpheum Theatre*

5/18 – Louisville, KY – Iroquois Amphitheater*

5/20 – Ann Arbor, MI – Michigan Theater*

5/21 – Ann Arbor, MI – Michigan Theater*

5/23 – Toronto, ON – RBC Echo Beach*

5/24 – Shelburne, VT – Ben & Jerry’s Concerts on The Green at Shelburne Museum*

5/26 – Portland, ME – Thompson’s Point*

5/27 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark MainStage Theatre*

5/28 – Vienna, VA – Filene Center at Wolf Trap*

5/30 – Bethel, NY – Mountain Jam

5/31 – Lafayette, NY – Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards*

6/02 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia*

6/07 – Pryor, OK – Born & Raised Music Festival

6/11 – Bakersfield, CA – Mechanics Bank Arena^

6/12 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre^

6/13 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre^

6/16 – Bend, OR – Oregon Spirit Distillers

6/18 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center^

6/19 – Ridgefield, WA – Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre^

6/20 – George, WA – Gorge Amphitheater^

7/24-7/26 – Vineyard Haven, MA – Beach Road Weekend

11/16-11/20 – Punta Caña, DR – All The Best Fest

*with The Head and The Heart

^with Chris Stapleton

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer