Amy Lee of Evanescence Posts On Twitter “I Will Never Bow Down To a Dictator” Following Senate Acquittal of Trump in Impeachment Trial

Home News Aaron Grech February 6th, 2020 - 9:12 PM

Evanescence’s lead singer Amy Lee has been relatively quiet on her political views in the past, however the recent senate acquittal of U.S. President Donald Trump has caused the performer to break that silence. Lee posted a lengthy statement to Twitter where she claimed she would “never bow down to a dictator” and that she does “not accept lying, cheating or bullying from my government.”

Trump was brought up on two articles of impeachment, which included abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The republican-majority senate chose to acquit the president on both articles, without calling any witnesses to the trial. The president was acquitted on a vote of 52-48 for the abuse of power article, with Mitt Romney serving as the only republican who voted in favor of convicting Trump. The article of obstruction was voted among party-lines with a vote of 53-47.

Lee first discussed her silence regarding politics, stating that she wanted her “music to be a free place where people of all beliefs, all colors, all genders can come together and have something in common.” However she elaborated that she could not remain silent, because she felt that the country’s freedom was being taken away.

“I can’t stand by and keep my mouth shut while my country’s freedom is taken away,” she explained. “It isn’t about one story, one side, or one party vs. another. It is simply about right and wrong, what is acceptable and what’s not. This isn’t good enough for me and it isn’t good enough for any of us. We deserve better.”

She also explained that while republicans and democrats shouldn’t be enemies or divided, “Anyone who refused to hear witnesses speak is clearly not seeking truth.”Her closing statement urged the public to “seek the truth” and stand up for their freedoms.

The band released a cover of the Fleetwood Mac classic “The Chain” earlier this year.

Check out her full statement below:

“I have never spoken publicly about my political views. I can respect things that I don’t agree with and I have always wanted my music to be a free place where people of all beliefs, all colors, all genders can come together and have something in common.

“I can’t stand by and keep my mouth shut while my country’s freedom is taken away. It isn’t about one story, one side, or one party vs. another. It is simply about right and wrong, what is acceptable and what’s not. This isn’t good enough for me and it isn’t good enough for any of us. We deserve better.

“I do not accept lying, cheating or bullying from my government.

“Our inheritance is a free country, but the voices of many are being twisted and drowned out by the few in power.

“I will never bow down to a dictator.

“It’s very hard to believe that it’s gotten to this point because as an American, I’ve always had the privilege of believing in the shelter of my country, and the idea that nobody inside the White House would abuse their power. We have the greater power to stand up as a nation and say no. It’s OUR country and we can’t let a few greedy suits steal it from us. We can’t let them tear us apart.

“Republicans and Democrats, we are not enemies. We have been intentionally divided so we can be conquered. We are ALL being manipulated and used, and the only way to save ourselves is to break the boundaries of partisanship and band together to fight for truth. We must seek the truth for ourselves.

“Don’t trust someone because they are in power on TV. Bad people come into power all the time and if lying is allowed, they’ll tell you whatever you want to hear. Liars will always try to make something simple seem confusing.

“Here’s an easy one: Anyone who refused to hear witnesses speak is clearly not seeking truth. Accepting this abuse says it’s okay for our leaders to lie to us, cheat on us, make decisions without our input, and silence us when we try to speak up. This isn’t about your policies or beliefs, it’s about our freedom.

“Think for yourself. Seek the truth. Use your Voice.”

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado