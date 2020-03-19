Goldenvoice Postpones All Upcoming Concerts Indefinitely Due to Coronavirus

Home News Drew Feinerman March 19th, 2020 - 1:43 PM

Concert promotions company Goldenvoice has postponed all of their upcoming April concerts due to the coronavirus indefinitely, according to Press-Telegram. Cruel World is among the shows and festivals that have already been postponed, while the fate of the Lovers & Friends festival is still up in the air.

A statement released on the company’s website reads: “Alert: Due to the recent large gatherings mandate by the State of California, Goldenvoice shows have been impacted and venue re-openings will be subject to ongoing reassessment. Once the moratorium is lifted, shows scheduled thereafter will move forward as planned.” The statement went on to say, “our hope is that we are able to reschedule as many of the affected events as possible. When a new date is announced, there is nothing you need to do: your tickets are valid for the new date and you will be notified. If a show cannot be rescheduled once the moratorium is lifted, a refund will automatically be issued to the credit card used for purchase, within 30 business days. We will follow the recommendations of local health authorities on when to resume events. Please continue to check back on this website for updated information.”

Goldenvoice’s postponing of their shows and festivals is just the latest in major tours and festivals being postponed and/or cancelled. Coachella, SXSW, and Ultra all have been postponed or cancelled due to the coronavirus. Additionally, Bonnaroo announced yesterday they would be postponing their festival until September.

Goldenvoice had planned a series of shows that all lead up to Coachella; Princess Nokia, FKA Twigs, and Freddie Gibbs & Madlib were all under Goldenvoice’s bill, and have all been cancelled. The economic toll of these concert cancellations will only continue to worsen the coronavirus situation for so many artists and musicians not just in California, but across the country and the world.