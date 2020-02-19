Lovers & Friends Festival Announces Inaugural 2020 Lineup Featuring Ms. Lauryn Hill, Usher, Ludacris and Lil John, and Jhené Aiko

Home News Ashwin Chary February 19th, 2020 - 8:32 PM

R&B and Hip-Hop enthusiasts, prepare for some sick beats and amazing live acts, the Lovers & Friends Festival has announced its inaugural 2020 lineup! The festival will be hosting big acts such as Ms. Lauryn Hill, Usher, Ludacris, Jhené Aiko and more.

The festival will take place on May 9, in Los Angeles, CA, at The Grounds at Dignity Health Sports Park, and will also feature Megan Thee Stallion, a musical artist who has been dubbed as one of the goddesses of rap. Megan Thee Stallion is set to play this upcoming week on Feb. 23 at the Great Hall Stage in Brooklyn, NY.

Lil Kim is also set to hit the stage at this festival. According to an article by Brooklyn Vegan, Lil Kim at first was under the impression the festival was fake, as she posted on her Instagram. The world-famous rapper, Snoop Dogg, confirmed he was one of the bookers for the festival, and urged her to direct message him to confirm her presence at the festival.

As the headlining act, fans are looking forward to Ms. Lauryn Hill performing at the festival. She recently released her new song, “Guarding the Gates,” earlier last year, as it was featured on the Queen & Slim soundtrack.

Tickets for the festival go on presale Feb. 20 at 10 a.m. PT, and the general sale tickets on Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. PT. Get your family and best friends and prepare yourself, this is a festival one should not miss.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson