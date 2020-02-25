Megadeth Preparing To Record a New Album Following Dave Mustaine’s Cancer-Free Diagnosis

Home News Drew Feinerman February 25th, 2020 - 3:01 PM

Megadeth at Ozzfest

LA-based metal icons Megadeth will be returning to the studio. According to The PRP, the metal legends are set to begin the process of recording their 16th studio album following the news that frontman/lead guitarist Dave Mustaine is good to go following his treatments and recovery period for a squamous cell carcinoma on the base of his tongue.

While Mustaine received successful treatment for his diagnosis, the band had to cancel several shows and appearances due to Mustaine’s treatment plan. However, the band was quick to prepare for life following the frontman’s treatment, as they already had scheduled tour dates this year, and expressed their interests in recording a new album.

Megadeth played their first live show since Mustaine’s diagnosis on January 20th in Helsinki, Finland. Additionally, Megadeth and Lamb of God announced a massive joint tour together, including a show at the BB&T Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson