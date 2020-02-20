Virgin Fest Announces Inaugural 2020 Lineup Featuring Lizzo, Major Lazer and A$AP Rocky

Home News Aaron Grech February 20th, 2020 - 12:05 PM

The Virgin Fest, which has a special emphasis on music and tech, has announced its 2020 lineup featuring the likes of alternative R&B star Lizzo, alternative hip hop artist A$AP Rocky and electronic group Major Lazer. This event will take place at the Banc of California Stadium, and Exposition Park, right next to it from June 6th to June 7th.Sir Richard Branson, a business tycoon who founded the Virgin Brand, announced this festival at the end of 2019.

According to the festival organizers, this event will also host a special emphasis on the environment, and it is being billed as “eco-conscious.” he event is also set to feature multiple stages, and a diverse array of artists such as Anderson .Paak and The Free Nationals (The Free Nationals will also host a special solo set), Ellie Goulding, Banks, Empress Of, Jay Som, Jorja Smith, Kali Uchis and Clairo.

Lizzo saw major successes within the music industry last year, and received a total of eight nominations at this year’s Grammy Award Ceremony, which she performed in. She ended up walking away with three awards: Best Pop Solo Performance for “Truth Hurts,” Best Urban Contemporary Album for Cuz I Love You and Best Raditional R&B Performance for “Jerome.”

A$AP Rocky will be performing at Rolling Loud Miami and the first European edition of the Rolling Loud music festival in Portugal this year. Major Lazer will also be performing in Europe for the Sziget Festival in Budapest, Hungary, and will be performing stateside for Electric Forest and Ultra Music Festival Miami.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado