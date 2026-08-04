T.I., Killer Mike & Domani Team Up On New Red Bull Spiral Freestyle & Video

Home News Cait Stoddard August 4th, 2026 - 1:11 PM

Today, Red Bull Spiral Freestyle just dropped by bringing together T.I., Killer Mike and Domani for a brand-new and never-before-released track captured in a single take. The new song brings three generations of ATL talent into one room, while delivering two major firsts: T.I. and Domani’s first father-and-son freestyle and the first-ever freestyle collaboration between T.I. and Killer Mike. It also follows the recent release of T.I.’s Kill the King, which he has framed as his final solo album.

Based on the popular Japanese-based hip-hop showcase, Red Bull Rasen, Red Bull Spiral brings three of America’s top MCs together in Red Bull’s state-of-the-art recording studio to deliver a flawless freestyle rap performance in a single take. For the latest episode, Red Bull Spiral brings together multiple generations of Atlanta rap royalty as T.I., Killer Mike, and Domani step into the studio for a brand new, never-before-released track. The episode also marks a Red Bull Spiral first, with T.I. and Domani making history as the series’ first father-son duo while delivering their first freestyle together. Anchored by a pair of certified Southern hip-hop icons and one of Atlanta’s sharpest next-generation MCs, the episode captures a rare family-and-legacy moment built on elite lyricism, hometown pride, and the city’s continued influence on rap culture.

Photo Credit: Jake Gregory