Yours Always Music Festival Cancels 2026 Iteration Headlined by Sombr & Benson Boone

Home News Beka Welsh August 3rd, 2026 - 10:53 PM

Salt Lake City, Utah music festival Yours Always was officially canceled on Friday, not even five weeks after tickets went on sale. According to Stereogum, the festival was set to take place on October 2nd and 3rd in Utah State Fairpark. The two-day music festival would have featured headlining acts by Benson Boone and Sombr, both Grammy nominees for Best New Artist in 2024 and 2025, respectively. Besides the headliners, the festival lineup also included Stephen Sanchez, Labyrinth, Joshua Bassett, Bella Kay, The Hellp, Daniel Seavey, Thomas Day and more.

An official reason for the festival’s cancellation has not been announced, as Yours Always deactivated their website and social media accounts without issuing any statement regarding such. The only reported information ticket holders received was the promise of a refund and confirmation of the cancellation due to “unforeseen circumstances.” Emails directed to the festival’s support team are also reportedly not going through. Fans and interested spectators have theorized online that the lackluster lineup didn’t draw enough ticket sales.