New Linkin Park Documentary UNSHATTER Announced For September 2026 Theatrical Release

Home News Cait Stoddard August 4th, 2026 - 1:42 PM

After a seven-year hiatus following the devastating loss of their beloved bandmate Chester Bennington, LINKIN PARK’S remaining members struggled to find their way forward. Their shared history and enduring friendship, combined with the fresh perspective of two new members Emily Armstrong and Colin Brittain spark a renewed creative energy that leads them on a transformative journey of artistic reinvention. Following the band from intimate 2022 studio sessions through their explosive FROM ZERO album release and concert in São Paulo, the film UNSHATTER weaves together rare vault footage, electrifying performances from sold-out shows,and candid interviews with band members and fans by capturing the raw, honest story of what it means to start over.

This accompanying Unshatter Film Soundtrack (Live in São Paulo) features transcendent performances of songs spanning their entire career, including exclusive recordings not experienced in the film. “The title UNSHATTER came from the idea that something can be broken, rebuilt, and still carry its scars. To me, resilience isn’t about pretending something never happened. It’s about accepting what happened, honoring it, and finding a way to keep moving forward. That felt like the best way to describe both the film and our journey. This is really a story about loss, friendship, creativity and reinvention,” said director Joe Hahn.

UNSHATTER follows a very particular moment in Linkin Park’s history and documents a path through loss, uncertainty, friendship, and reinvention. Our friendship, our shared history, and the new creative energy that Emily Armstrong and Colin Brittain brought into the band helped us discover that beginning again didn’t mean leaving the past behind. It meant carrying it with us.

Photo Credit: Shareef Ellis