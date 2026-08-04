John Carpenter Unveils Haunting New Single “Revenge”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 4th, 2026 - 1:27 PM

A brand new terror is emerging from the shadows of John Carpenter’s dark imaginings this summer. CATHEDRAL is Carpenter’s highly anticipated first original graphic novel. The release is accompanied by a new Carpenter single “Revenge” which will appear on the book’s corresponding album CATHEDRAL arriving this Friday, August 7 on Sacred Bones Records. Get ready for extreme horror on all fronts because the Lord of the Underground is emerging! As for the music, “Revenge” is excellent because Carpenter‘s musical skills to create a horror vibe can be felt through the heart-jolting instrumentation.

Downtown Los Angeles sets the scene for Carpenter’s CATHEDRAL in the book co-written with acclaimed producer and editor Sandy King and writer Sean Sobczak, illustrated by renowned artists Federico De Luca and Luis Guaragna, colored by Sian Mandrake, and lettered by Marshall Dillon. For collectors, limited editions of the book will feature covers by some of the greatest talents in illustration right now: Storm King exclusive by Francesco Francavilla, Storm King Album exclusive by Luis Guaragna with Sian Mandrake; Sacred Bones exclusive by Leonardo Colapietro; and Midsummer Scream exclusive by Jason Shawn Alexander, in addition to the main cover by Federico De Luca.