John Carpenter Announces New Album & Graphic Novel Cathedral For August 2026 Release, Shares New Track “Lord Of The Underground”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 19th, 2026 - 12:51 PM

Today, John Carpenter has announced his highly anticipated return to the realm of audio/visual narrative storytelling with Cathedral, which is a new album set for release on August 7, through Sacred Bones Records alongside his first ever graphic novel, that is set for release on August 4, through Storm King Comics. Cathedral functions as both soundtrack and narrative engine: each track aligns with a chapter of the graphic novel, with liner notes guiding listeners through the story.

Also, Carpenter and longtime band mates Cody Carpenter (synths) and Daniel Davies (guitar) has offer first single and visualizer for “Lord Of The Underground”, which is amazing by how the instrumentation shakes the background with a spooky rock vibe that contribute to the feeling of the lingering danger filling the air with a threatening and spooky feeling that makes you want to lick your doors and hide from the monsters that are lurking outside.

On another note, the upcoming album was inspired by a vividly cinematic dream he had in 2024, the story centers on an abandoned church in downtown Los Angeles that shifts from a forgotten building to the site of a waking nightmare. After the killing of a police officer draws attention to the long-ignored cathedral, Lieutenant Christine Marks and detectives Paul Hernandez and Steve Mayfield are pulled into an investigation that leads them deep into its catacombs and toward a centuries-old evil imprisoned within.