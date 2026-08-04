Elvis Costello Announces My Aim Is True 49th Anniversary Edition Box Set Featuring 52 Previously Unreleased Tracks For October 2026 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard August 4th, 2026 - 9:51 PM

On On October 2, UMe will release My Aim Is True (49th Anniversary Edition), which is a five-CD box set telling the story of how Declan MacManus became Elvis Costello and how his debut album, recorded in a small London studio, was the first public step in a singular and enduring career. Across 104 tracks, demos, masters, outtakes, live performances, interviews, and other rare recordings (52 of them previously unreleased), plus a new 2026 remaster of the original album from the original analog tapes (the vinyl original album is AAA all analog), the collection traces Costello’s transformation from a young computer operator through his brief attempts to break into the London “singer-songwriter” scene while recording songs in his bedroom, dreaming of them being sung by other artists; to eventually recording three failed singles for Stiff Records.

Each of its five discs are accompanied by extensive new writing from Costello, alongside rare and unseen photographs, handwritten lyrics from his notebooks and diary entries from 1976 and lists of songs he was performing solo, as then he was being rejected by every publisher and A&R man in London before Stiff Records heard something in his songs. “When first proposed, I thought the whole idea of celebrating a 50th Anniversary of My Aim Is True was preposterous,” Costello writes at the beginning of the collection. “It made my teeth itch.” He continues: “It couldn’t just be set up like a venerable object in a glass case.”

My Aim Is True (49th Anniversary Edition) Track List

CD1: My Aim Is True

1. Welcome To The Working Week – 2026 Remaster

2. Miracle Man – 2026 Remaster

3. No Dancing – 2026 Remaster

4. Blame It On Cain – 2026 Remaster

5. Alison – 2026 Remaster

6. Sneaky Feelings – 2026 Remaster

7. (The Angels Wanna Wear My) Red Shoes – 2026 Remaster

8. Less Than Zero – 2026 Remaster

9. Mystery Dance – 2026 Remaster

10. Pay It Back – 2026 Remaster

11. I’m Not Angry – 2026 Remaster

12. Waiting For The End Of The World – 2026 Remaster

13. Watching The Detectives – Single Version

CD2: The Blue Print

1. I Turn Around – Hope & Anchor Studio**

2. Losing You – Hope & Anchor Studio**

3. Leverman – Hope & Anchor Studio**

4. Citizen Junction – Hope & Anchor Studio**

5. I Hear A Melody – Pathway Studios

6. Poison Moon – Bedroom Recording

7. Wave A White Flag – Bedroom Recording

8. Mercury Wings – Ms. Dore’s Tape**

9. Jump Up – Hope & Anchor Studio**

10. No Star – Hope & Anchor Studio**

11. Walk On – Hope & Anchor Studio**

12. Radio Soul – Hope & Anchor Studio**

13. Clean Money – Hope & Anchor Studio**

14. Don’t Put A Levy On My Love – Hope & Anchor Studio**

15. Play It Safe – Hope & Anchor Studio**

16. Imagination (Is A Powerful Deceiver) – Hope & Anchor Studio**

17. I Can’t Turn It Off – Hope & Anchor Studio

CD3: The Stranger In The House

1. Radio Sweetheart – My Aim Is True Outtake

2. Cheap Reward – Bedroom Recording

3. Mystery Dance – Bedroom Recording

4. Stranger In The House – My Aim Is True Outtake

5. Running Out Of Angels – Hope & Anchor Studio**

6. Just Like A Jukebox – Hope & Anchor Studio**

7. I Don’t Want To Go Home – Pathway Studios

8. Blame It On Cain – Bedroom Recording

9. Blue Minute – Ms. Dore’s Tape**

10. Pay It Back – Bedroom Recording **

11. Exiles Road – Flip City – Hope & Anchor Studio**

12. Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door – Flip City – Hope & Anchor Studio**

13. Sweet Revival – Flip City – Hope & Anchor Studio**

14. Pay It Back – Flip City – Hope & Anchor Studio**

15. Imagination (Is A Powerful Deceiver) – Flip City – Hope & Anchor Studio**

16. Living In Paradise – Hope & Anchor Studio**

17. Welcome To The Working Week – Pathway Studios

18. Miracle Man – Bedroom Recording**

19. Miracle Man – Pathway Studios

20. (The Angels Wanna Wear My) Red Shoes – Ms. Dore’s Tape**

21. (The Angels Wanna Wear My) Red Shoes – Pathway Studios

22. Waiting For The End Of The World – Pathway Studios

23. Living In Paradise – My Aim Is True Outtake

24. Call On Me – Pathway Studios

25. Watching The Detectives – Pathway Studios Trio Version**

26. No Action – Pathway Studios Trio Version

27. Poison Moon – Ms. Dore’s Tape**

28. Stranger In The House – Ms. Dore’s Tape**

CD4: Becoming The Attractions

1. Alison – What’s On Granada Reports

2. Introduction By Dave Robinson – Live, The Nashville Room

3. Mystery Dance – Live, The Nashville Room

4. Pay It Back – Soundcheck, The Nashville Room

5. Radio Sweetheart – Soundcheck, The Nashville Room

6. Sneaky Feelings – Soundcheck, The Nashville Room

7. Crawling To The U.S.A. – Soundcheck, The Nashville Room

8. Lip Service – Pathway Studios**

9. (The Angels Wanna Wear My) Red Shoes- with Introduction Top Of The Pops**

10. Interview No. 1 – Good Afternoon with Mavis Nicholson

11. Watching The Detectives – Good Afternoon Broadcast**

12. Interview No. 2 – Good Afternoon with Mavis Nicholson

13. Hoover Factory – Good Afternoon Rehearsal**

14. I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself – Live Stiffs, University of East Anglia, Norwich, U.K.

15. Whole Wide World – Live Stiffs, University Of Leicester, Leicester, U.K.**

16. KSAN Intro – Old Waldorf, San Francisco, CA

17. Pump It Up – Old Waldorf, San Francisco, CA**

18. Lip Service – Unknown Field Recording**

19. Mystery Dance – Winterland Ballroom, San Francisco, CA**

20. Blame It On Cain – Winterland Ballroom, San Francisco, CA**

21. Less Than Zero (Dallas Version) – Warner Theater, Washington D.C.

22. Waiting For The End Of The World – The Agora Ballroom, Cleveland, OH**

23. Miracle Man – Warner Theater, Washington D.C.

24. Watching The Detectives – Winterland Ballroom, San Francisco, CA**

25. I’m Not Angry – Winterland Ballroom, San Francisco, CA**

CD5: Covered In Clover

1. Welcome To The Working Week (Live – Great American Music Hall, San Francisco, CA – November 8, 2007)**

2. Miracle Man (Live – Great American Music Hall, San Francisco, CA – November 8, 2007)**

3. No Dancing (Live – Great American Music Hall, San Francisco, CA – November 8, 2007)**

4. Intro To Blame It On Cain (Live – Great American Music Hall, San Francisco, CA – November 8, 2007)**

5. Blame It On Cain (Live – Great American Music Hall, San Francisco, CA – November 8, 2007)**

6. Alison (Live – Great American Music Hall, San Francisco, CA – November 8, 2007)**

7. Intro To Sneaky Feelings (Live – Great American Music Hall, San Francisco, CA – November 8, 2007)**

8. Sneaky Feelings (Live – Great American Music Hall, San Francisco, CA – November 8, 2007)**

9. Intro To Red Shoes (Live – Great American Music Hall, San Francisco, CA – November 8, 2007)**

10. (The Angels Wanna Wear My) Red Shoes (Live – Great American Music Hall, San Francisco, CA – November 8, 2007)**

11. Less Than Zero (Live – Great American Music Hall, San Francisco, CA – November 8, 2007)**

12. Mystery Dance (Live – Great American Music Hall, San Francisco, CA – November 8, 2007)**

13. Pay It Back (Live – Great American Music Hall, San Francisco, CA – November 8, 2007)**

14. I’m Not Angry (Live – Great American Music Hall, San Francisco, CA – November 8, 2007)**

15. Waiting For The End Of The World / Gloria (Live – Great American Music Hall, San Francisco, CA – November 8, 2007)**

16. Watching The Detectives (Live – Great American Music Hall, San Francisco, CA – November 8, 2007)**

17. Mr. Moon (Live – Great American Music Hall, San Francisco, CA – November 8, 2007)**

18. Intro To The Love Trilogy (Live – Great American Music Hall, San Francisco, CA – November 8, 2007)**

19. Love Has No Pride (Live – Great American Music Hall, San Francisco, CA – November 8, 2007)**

20. Love Is Gone (Live – Great American Music Hall, San Francisco, CA – November 8, 2007)**

21. (What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding (Live – Great American Music Hall, San Francisco, CA – November 8, 2007)**