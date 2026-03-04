Elvis Costello Covers Blondie’s “Picture This” During Tibet House Benefit Show

Home News Juliet Paiz March 4th, 2026 - 9:57 PM

According to Grateful Web, Elvis Costello delivered an unexpected tribute during the 39th Annual Tibet House US Benefit Concert in New York City when he performed a cover of Blondie’s classic song “Picture This.” The event took place March 3 at Carnegie Hall and brought together musicians, artists and actors for an evening supporting Tibet House US and its work preserving Tibetan culture.

Costello stepped in after Blondie singer Debbie Harry was unable to appear due to illness. Addressing the crowd, he acknowledged the situation with a bit of humor before beginning his performance. With only his guitar, Costello played a stripped-down version of “Picture This,” the 1978 song originally released by Blondie on their album Parallel Lines.

The simple arrangement gave the performance a warm and intimate feeling inside Carnegie Hall. Costello’s voice and guitar carried the song while the audience listened closely, creating a quiet moment during an evening filled with different styles of performances. The Tibet House US Benefit Concert has become a yearly tradition in New York. The event brings together a wide range of artists for one night of music and spoken word performances while raising support for Tibetan culture and heritage. The 2026 concert featured appearances and performances from Laurie Anderson, Maya Hawke, Allison Russell, Kate Pierson of the B-52’s and actor Robert De Niro among others.