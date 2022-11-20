Elvis Costello & The Imposters Announce Spring 2023 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Katherine Gilliam November 20th, 2022 - 7:53 PM

Elvis Costello & The Imposters have just announced the tour dates for the spring leg of their 2023 North American tour, “The Boy Named If & Other Favourites,” happening in late winter next year. On the day following Elvis’ “100 Songs and More” residency at the Gramercy Theatre in New York, New York, a ten-night run in which Costello performs a completely different set each night” with Costello and his band performing “more than 200 different songs picked from his 600-plus song catalog and other favorites,…Elvis Costello will reunite with his band The Imposters to bring “The Boy Named If & Other Favorites” show on the road for the last time in the U.S. with 11 concerts up and down the East Coast”(Womg).

Starting with their February 23rd performance at the Wind Creek Event Center in Bethelem, Pennsylvania, the band will travel all throughout the East Coast, hitting cities such as DC, Charlottesville, Atlantic City, Montclair, Kingston, Port Chester and more, then ending at the Paramount Theater in Charlottesville, Virginia on March 10 (Brooklyn Vegan.) A full list of Elvis Costello & The Imposters’ 2023 North American tour dates can be found listed below.

Tickets for the entire “The Boy Named If & Other Favourites” tour went live last Friday, November 18, at 10 am on Elvis Costello’s official website. Purchase them now while still available.

ELVIS COSTELLO – 2023 TOUR DATES

100 Songs and More

February 9-22 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

“The Boy Named If & Other Favourites” Tour Dates

2/23 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center

2/25 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Ovation Hall

2/26 – Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater

2/28 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre

3/2 – Kingston, NY @ Ulster Performing Arts Center

3/3 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

3/4 – Worcester, MA @ Hanover Theatre

3/6 – Portsmouth, NH @ The Music Hall

3/7 – Beverly, MA @ The Cabot

3/9 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theater

3/10 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Paramount Theater

Elvis Costello will no longer play “Oliver’s Army” live and asks radios to stop playing the song as well, even though the song is one of his biggest hits, due to the racial slur found within the lyrics.

Elvis Costello and the Imposters also performed at the Out of Space Festival earlier this year with artists such as Jenny Lewis, Waxahatchee, and more.