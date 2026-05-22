Paul McCartney, Jon Batiste, Elvis Costello & More Perform On The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’s Final Episode

Home News Steven Taylor May 22nd, 2026 - 5:35 PM

– Photo credit: Marv Watson

Thursday, May 21st marked the end of an era for television, with the airing of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert‘s final episode. It was announced by CBS in July 2025 that Colbert’s 11-year run as host and the nearly 33 year run of The Late Show overall would both come to an end in 2026. CBS claimed the controversial decision came about for financial reasons, but many believed the move had to do with Colbert’s outspoken criticism of President Trump and comments regarding parent company Paramount’s negotiations with the administration.

Colbert, however, opted to go out with a bang, with the final episode featuring a two-song melody performed by a quartet of iconic musicians, as BrooklynVegan reports. Paul McCartney, Elvis Costello, Jon Batiste and Louis Cato all joined Colbert to perform Costello’s “Jump Up” and “Hello, Goodbye” by the Beatles. Video of the eight minute long send-off performance can be found on the Late Show’s YouTube channel.

The video starts with Colbert in a dark room illuminated by a single light. Taking a seat, he begins “Jump Up” as Costello, Batiste and Cato are all slowly introduced before the four all sit around together to perform the track together. After a fade to black, McCartney joins the track to kick off the iconic Beatles song with the quartet and some help from the shows’ house band The Great Big Joy Machine . Towards the song’s close, the Late Show staff all come to fill the stage, clapping along to the track in a singalong finale.

McCartney also appears with Colbert at the very end of the show to close out the series and say goodbye to the Ed Sullivan Theater, home to The Late Show and where The Beatles had some of their very first live performances in the United States six decades prior. McCartney was also interviewed for the episode, being among many other celebrity guests on the finale including Bryan Cranston, Paul Rudd and even fellow late show hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon.

McCartney’s newest album, The Boys of Dungeon Lane, is set for release next week.